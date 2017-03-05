× Arrests made in 2 domestic assaults in Isabella County

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — Isabella County Sheriff’s Office deputies made arrests in a pair of domestic assaults during the past 2 1/2 days.

The first incident occurred on Friday. At 5:14 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a domestic assault at a residence on West County Line Road in Rolland Township. They ascertained that a 38-year-old man from the Riverdale area became upset for some unknown reason and began to throw a 25-year-old woman from the Blanchard area’s cellular phone on the ground, trying to break it. He then began to throw items around the house.

During the confrontation, the suspect bit the victim on the arm as she attempted to retrieve her phone.

The victim decided to leave the residence to get help and as she was getting her shoes she was pushed by the suspect down a set of four steps. The victim then stated that the suspect picked her up, brought her into another room and dropped her on the floor so that she could not leave the residence. As the victim crawled away the suspect began to kick her in the hip area.

The victim got out of the residence and away from the suspect. The victim stated that she then witnessed the suspect leaving the house and running on foot.

Deputies began to look for the suspect, which took them into Montcalm County. Deputies eventually located the man on Culter Road. It appeared that the man may have been getting a ride from someone. However, the suspect saw the deputies and began to run away on foot. Deputies pursued the man on foot and the suspect was apprehended.

The second incident occurred early Sunday morning. At 2:18 a.m. deputies were dispatched to an argument between two women and a man at a residence on East Kay Street in Union Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined during the investigation that one of the women had slapped the man and in return he grabbed her by the throat.

As the deputies spoke with the man he became belligerent and attempted to leave the scene. Deputies advised him that he was under arrest. The man resisted arrest and deputies were forced to use physical force and apply a Taser to the man to take him into custody.

The woman who slapped the man was also arrested.

During the confrontation with the man, two deputies received minor injuries to a knee and hand. Neither deputy required medical treatment.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.