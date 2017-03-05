Beer fans rejoice: Founders KBS Week is upon us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – For the fourth year in a row, the biggest thing in beer releases is set to hit West Michigan. Kentucky Breakfast Stout will hit taps around town beginning Monday.

KBS week, running from Monday, March 6th through Saturday, March 11 is an annual favorite of local, national and international beer enthusiasts. Saturday, Founders Brewing will host an official release party from 11 am – 2 pm.

The cost is free except for the beer. KBS, an imperial stout brewed with coffee and chocolate that ages in an oak bourbon barrel for at least a year, is a renowned brew known the world over.

For more information, click here.