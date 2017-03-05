× Breezy and milder today, rain and snow this week

WEST MICHIGAN — So far the weekend has been fairly sunny, but on the cool side with temperatures still running a bit below average. However, an approaching warm front will continue to bring milder air into the FOX 17 viewing area today. Tomorrow, the air will be downright warm for this time of year as that warm front lifts to our north. Here is a look at where that front is as of this early morning writing:

There isn’t a lot of moisture with this front, but there could be a spot shower or two tonight into tomorrow. Once again, the main story will be increasing temperatures. Future Track HD warms most of us into the middle 40s this afternoon, and that might be a bit conservative:

Temperatures will continue on their upward trend tomorrow:

A cold front will approach the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. This feature will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms:

At this point in time, the thunderstorms don’t look severe. The showers and storms will taper off shortly after your morning commute on Tuesday, and temperatures will fall through the day as colder air continues to flow in behind that cold front. Rainfall totals Monday night and Tuesday morning will generally be a half-inch or less, but locally higher amounts are possible underneath some of the heavier thunderstorms:

The rest of the week looks cooler, with temperatures generally running pretty close to average for this time of year. We’ll have to keep an eye on a low pressure system passing over us or just to our south Thursday afternoon into Friday. This system could bring an icy mixture of precipitation Thursday night, followed by the chance for some snowfall accumulation on Friday morning.