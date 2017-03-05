Grill 111: Cooking up fun for the springtime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. – March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day are fast approaching, and you can make Grill 111 in Rockford your home for both.

Located in the heart of downtown Rockford at 111 Courtland Street, Grill 111 has a lot planned in the coming weeks. They’ll be running dish specials on:

Tuesday, March 14: March Madness opening day

Friday, March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

Saturday, April 1: Final Four

Chef Chad Idema joins the FOX 17 Weekend Morning show, featuring a few of the dishes you can find at his restaurant.

For more info check out Grill 111 on Facebook or call them at (616)-863-3111.