Kalamazoo teen could face charges after stealing car from friend while they were sleeping, police say

March 5, 2017
Police lights by night

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public safety is investigating after a 14-year-old stole a vehicle and cell phone from a family friend Saturday.

It happened in the 1200 block of California around 6:18 p.m.

A short time later, that same vehicle was involved in an personal injury accident at Washington Avenue and Race Street. Police say the teen driver drove through a stop sign, stuck another car and fled the scene.

The suspect was treated and released at the scene but charges are pending.

The other driver was not injured but both vehicles had heavy damage, police say.

Anyone with information about this accident is encouraged to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent observer, 343-2100, http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com

