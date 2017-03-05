× Man arrested for attempted murder in Battle Creek, victim arrested for outstanding warrants

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 28-year-old man faces attempted murder and weapons charges after police say he got into an argument with another man and fired shots.

It happened in the 40 block of Merritt Street around 11 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to the area for reports of shots fired.

Officers say when they arrived they found two men on the front porch of the home, one armed with a handgun, but both men went back into the home as they approached.

They made contact with the alleged suspect and the victim inside the home and determined that the 28-year-old man was drunk when he fired the rounds towards the victim.

Both were arrested on separate charges and no one was injured.

The victim was arrested for outstanding warrants and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder & weapons charges in addition to an outstanding warrants.