× Ottawa County dirt bike crash produces serious injuries

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured while riding a dirt bike Sunday morning.

At 9:40 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries on 128th Avenue north of New Holland Street in Olive Township. The investigation showed that Jose Garcia-Marmolejoh, 30, of Holland was riding a 2006 Yamaha YZ 450 dirt bike carelessly northbound on 128th when he crashed in the middle of roadway.

Garcia-Marmolejoh was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury and a serious leg injury. He was taken by AMR Ambulance to Spectrum Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.