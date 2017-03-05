Ottawa County dirt bike crash produces serious injuries

Posted 12:19 PM, March 5, 2017, by
Ottawa County Sheriff

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured while riding a dirt bike Sunday morning.

At 9:40 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries on 128th Avenue north of New Holland Street in Olive Township. The investigation showed that Jose Garcia-Marmolejoh, 30, of Holland was riding a 2006 Yamaha YZ 450 dirt bike carelessly northbound on 128th when he crashed in the middle of roadway.

Garcia-Marmolejoh was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury and a serious leg injury. He was taken by AMR Ambulance to Spectrum Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s