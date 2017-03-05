× Portion of I-96 to close Sunday for crash investigation

CASCADE TWP., Mich. — A heads up to our viewers planning on using I-96 Sunday.

Westbound I-96 will be closed at M-50 (Alden Nash Avenue) from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. for a crash investigation.

All westbound traffic will need to exit at M-50.

The temporary closure comes after a woman was killed on I-96, near M-6 after police say she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, before losing control and rolling her SUV.

The crash happened Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Cascade Township.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, but the driver of the car she hit was not hurt.

Police don’t know what caused her to hit the car in front of her.