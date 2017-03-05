Shady Side Farm hosts annual sheep shearing day

Posted 7:05 AM, March 5, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- A farm in Holland carried on it's an annual tradition Saturday from sheep shearing, to spinning wool.

Hundreds of people young and old came to watch the fleece come off at Shady Side Farm.

Professional shearers use a specific pattern in the way they take strokes of wool off the sheep and detailed footwork to control the animals.

Nearly 90 sheep were sheared and each one gets shorn once a year.

The fleece from each sheep gets tossed onto a table for cleaning and each set of wool weighing nearly 8 pounds.

Shady Side Farm sends the wool off to be washed and then you can find it right back on the farm as yarn, rugs and even socks.

