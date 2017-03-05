Yoga and brunch come together in March

Posted 9:24 AM, March 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:47AM, March 5, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - What better way to spend a Sunday than doing yoga and refilling with a delicious brunch?

If that's up your alley, The Heights Yoga Project and the Old Goat restaurant are teaming up every Sunday morning in March.

Yoga instructor, Niki Corcoran, is raising money to kick-start a yoga studio in the Alger Heights neighborhood, so she said the partnership made sense.

The donation-based class from 8:30am - 9:30am  in the upper seating area. Participants are invited to stay for brunch after and will receive a 10% discount off the entire meal.

The Old Goat is located at 2434 Eastern Ave SE.

 

