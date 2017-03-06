Alleged drunk driver flown to hospital with critical injuries after crashing into tree

Posted 6:35 AM, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:36AM, March 6, 2017

BATAVIA TWP., Mich. — A suspected drunk driver, who crashed into a tree, had to be flown to the hospital after suffering critical injuries.

Michigan State Police say the 23 year-old driver, from Bronson, lost control of his car on Ember Road about a half mile west of Wheeler Road, in Batavia Township of Branch County. Once crews were able to get him out of the vehicle, the victim was airlifted to the hospital.

Troopers believe speed and alcohol were factors in that crash. The victim was wearing his seat belt.

 

 

