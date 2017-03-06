Allendale wins rubber match with rival Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE, Mich.--- Coopersville and Allendale split a pair of regular season meetings before the Broncos hosted this district match up. Hunter Greer led the way for the Falcons with 22 of his 34 points coming in the fourth quarter as Allendale comes away with the 62-55 victory.

