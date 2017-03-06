COLOMA, Mich.--- Coloma hosted Buchanana in a district match up in which the Comets opened up an 11 point lead before the Bucks made a run and sent the game to over time. It took two overtimes but the Comets emerged with a 56-55 victory.
Coloma outlasts Buchanan in double OT thriller
