Congress to probe Trump wiretap claim

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key members of Congress say they’ll honor President Donald Trump’s request to investigate his unsubstantiated claim that Barack Obama overstepped his authority as president and had Trump’s telephones tapped during the election campaign.

A U.S. official says the FBI has asked the Justice Department to dispute Trump’s allegation, though no such statement has been issued.

Obama’s intelligence director also said no such action was ever carried out.

Trump on Saturday made a startling claim of presidential abuse of power without evidence.

Trump is said to be frustrated by his senior advisers’ inability to tamp down the Russia issue.