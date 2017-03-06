East Kentwood defeats Ottawa Hills to advance in Class A district tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Ottawa Hills hosted East Kentwood in round one of Class A district play. The Falcons came away with the 66-56 victory to advance.
