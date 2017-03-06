× Evanger’s expands recall on dog food possibly tainted with euthanasia drug

WHEELING, Illinois- Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food based out of Illinois has expanded its recall on dog food due to possible contamination of Pentobarbital.

The company voluntarily pulled its Hunk of Beef products from shelves in February, after the FDA said the drug, which can be used for euthanasia, was found in one lot of the dog food. It’s unclear how the drug ended up in that product. However, at that time, four dogs had gotten sick and one died after consuming the food.

If ingested, Pentobarbital can cause a variety of symptoms including dizziness, loss of balance, coma and even death.

Evanger’s says it is expanding the recall out of caution.

In addition to its Hunk of Beef food, Evanger’s is now recalling its Braised Beef and the Pulled Beef under the Against the Grain label.

The three products being recalled were manufactured between December 2015 and January 2017. They were sold online as well as independent pet stores throughout the country. The products have the following numbers in the second half of their barcodes:

Evanger’s Hunk of Beef: 20109

Evanger’s Braised Beef: 20107

Against the Grain Pulled Beef: 80001

Customers with affected products can return them for a refund.

Anyone with further questions or concerns may contact Evanger’s at 847-537-0102.