Golf course damaged by storms last summer back open

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — It has been more than six months since a series of tornadoes hit West Michigan, and the clean-up continues.

Last year, FOX 17 crews visited Ironwood Golf Course after strong straight-line winds wreaked havoc on the grounds.

“There were trees down everywhere,” explains Ironwood Horticulturist Kim Davidson. “Trees snapped off, trees uprooted, sticks everywhere, leaves that had been blown off and a lot of standing water cause it rained pretty heavy.”

There was enough damage to close the course for the season and it stayed closed for the next five months. But now, after a lot of work, Ironwood is back open.

“We worked all fall cleaning up and through the winter and we were able to open up at the end of February when we had 60 degree weather on a various weekend for two days,” Davidson said.

While reminders of the August storm are scattered throughout the course, Ironwood’s regulars are just happy to be back.

“It’s our home away from home we’re here most everyday,” Ironwood regular Ray Brott tells FOX 17. “The before and after, it’s just amazing what transpired. We’re happy. Very happy. You can tell by our smiles.”