Hudsonville Ice Cream rolling out new flavors

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's almost springtime which means warmer weather for enjoying some ice cream. This season Hudsonville Ice Cream has teamed up with East Grand Rapid's Jersey Junction to create the perfect flavor.

No matter what age you are, picking out which ice cream to get is a tough decision. Listing off the new choices Ben Rasmussen of Hudsonville Ice Cream says, "There's more-eo cheesecake, peanut butter cheesecake, peanut butter pretzel, lemon cheesecake, banana's foster, loco hot cocoa and windmill cookie butter."

But for Elias Olivarez, owner of Jersey Junction in East Grand Rapids, there just wasn't enough oreo, “I do love oreos, it’s kind of like bacon. It’s something everybody loves.”

Equipped with his love of oreos and ability to scoop the perfect scoop of ice cream, Olivarez asked Hudsonville to help create his dream flavor, “Hudsonville being who they are said they’d be willing to collaborate with us and make something something up.”

Released yesterday at Jersey Junction and available soon at scoop shops all over West Michigan, Elias' creation is delicious. Hudsonville's Rasmussen explains what goes into the more-eo cheesecake ice cream, “The more-eo cheesecake is a blend of our artisan ice cream with a cheesecake base and then the cookie that everyone knows and loves so much is mixed in.”