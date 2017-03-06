Keith Alberstadt talks jokes, Laughfest, and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Keith Alberstadt first hosted his high school talent show, he found his calling to do comedy. Now his love for making others laugh has landed him on everything from "The Late Show with David Letterman" to "Saturday Night Live," and now Grand Rapids Laughfest.

Listen to our live phone interview with him to learn more about what he'll be performing at Laughfest, and how he gets his content.

Keith Alberstadt will be performing on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Volute in Lowell.

