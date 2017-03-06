Live – President Trump on revised ban of halting refugees

Keith Alberstadt talks jokes, Laughfest, and more!

Posted 10:51 AM, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 10:50AM, March 6, 2017

When Keith Alberstadt first hosted his high school talent show, he found his calling to do comedy. Now his love for making others laugh has landed him on everything from "The Late Show with David Letterman" to "Saturday Night Live," and now Grand Rapids Laughfest.

Listen to our live phone interview with him to learn more about what he'll be performing at Laughfest, and how he gets his content.

Keith Alberstadt will be performing on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Volute in Lowell.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s