Make meal time fun for the kids with these products

Does meal time with the little ones stress you out? Carly Dorogi from Sticky Bellies stopped by to show off some unique products that will make meal time feel more like play time!

GreenPaxx Cool Straw- $10.95

Get your kids excited for healthy smoothies with GreenPaxx bright striped reusable straws.

Non stick silicone and two piece design also mean less clean up for Mom

GreenPaxx Gummy Mold- $17.95

Homemade vitamins, ice cubes and fruit snacks all with one product.

The Gummy Mold is sized so each cavity is larger than a regular gummy bear for better servings of gelatin.

Lollaland Plates, Bowls, and Dipping Cups- starting at $4 each

Made in USA with safe, quality plastics.

Microwave and Dishwasher-Safe.

Makes mealtime pop! Add a splash of color to mealtime!

Lollacup- $16

Made in USA with safe, quality plastics.

Made for easy sipping and cleaning.

Great for smoothies.

Constructive Eating Utensil Set- starting at $19.95

The easy-grip handles are perfect for developing motor skills of little hands. Use the pusher to direct food from plate to spoon to mouth!

All products are dishwasher safe and the plates are microwave safe which makes mealtime simple for parents from beginning to end!

All Constructive Eating products are free of BPA, PVC, lead, and paint. These products are all manufactured in the Midwest and distributed from Ann Arbor, Michigan!

The Construct-A-Plate provides a uniquely customizable eating experience. Each kit comes with twelve S.T.E.A.M.-themed Image Cards to please everyone from the toddler art aficionado to elementary engineers. There's even a mobile app for you to print your own custom image card or a blank template!

NumNum Pre-Spoon Gootensils- $9.99

Flat design means no scooping, no balancing and no wrong way to hold it!

Two stages of pre-spoons: The blue stage-one GOOtensil acclimates the child to holding a utensil and grabs just enough of purees and organic blends to give a taste of self-feeding independence; the textures on this starter GOOtensil also feel great on sore gums! Once the child has learned the food-to-mouth motion, he/she can graduate to the orange stage-two GOOtensil, which captures and holds thicker blends and can even be pre-loaded with solids.

Little learners get the psychological benefit of participating in mealtime and discovering they can feed themselves while preparing to transition to the spoon.

NumNum Beginner Bowl- $13.99

Designed for kids just starting utensils.

Innovative cone-shaped interior helps little learners find and enjoy every bite, while reducing both frustration and waste.

Utilizes the most stable bowl design on the planet, the broad-based design, with a non-slip base to minimize the risk of slipping and tipping.

Brinware Plates and Storage Containers- starting at $12.99

Crafted from borosilicate glass and FDA approved food-grade silicone.

Can go in the microwave, dishwasher and freezer.

The tempered glass dishes are break-resistant and the silicone covers add another layer of protection and slip resistance making them an ideal choice for kids!

Glass and silicone are naturally of free of BPA, Phthalates, and Lead.

Fun Eating Devices- starting at $9.99

Increases fine motor skills.

Helps kids to want to try new foods because it’s a fun eating device!

Every purchase helps feed children in need.

Nurture Life Meals- starting at $45

Nurture Life is the first and only subscription meal delivery service focused specifically on babies, toddlers and kids.

Nurture Life provides a time and stress-saving solution for families, taking the pressure and guesswork out of planning and cooking meals while ensuring they're feeding their kids fresh, healthy, nutritionally balanced meals.

Nurture Life meals are shipped fresh, never frozen, and will never contain artificial ingredients (colors, flavors, preservatives), refined sugars, trans fats, partially hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) or be vitamin and mineral fortified.

Baby Boy Bakery "We Cook Kit" Subscription- $20/month