Man arrested for selling fake IDs and birth certificates in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. – A man accused of selling fraudulent ID cards, including birth certificates, is now in federal custody.

Investigators say Julio Armando Guerrero-Garcia sold ID documents for $750 late December in Holland.

After an undercover operation, an agent with Homeland Security says Guerrero sold the agent a birth certificate and social security card of a hispanic 25-year-old woman from Dallas, Texas, which they deemed to be validly issued IDs. Guerrero allegedly sold these documents to the undercover agent through a car window, wrapped in a napkin.

A former Holland police officer, now an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms initially tipped Homeland Security that these sales were happening.

Guerrero remains in custody and will be formally charged this Thursday in US District Court.