Man dies after being struck by ambulance in suburban Detroit

Posted 9:58 AM, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:59AM, March 6, 2017

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 41-year-old man has died after being struck by an ambulance in suburban Detroit.

The Southfield Police Department says the man darted into the path of the ambulance about 4:50 a.m. Monday as a patient was being taken to a hospital.

Police say the ambulance driver tried to swerve and brake to avoid the man, who was identified as being from Oakland County’s Commerce Township.

A witness told police the man was struck by another vehicle in the area about 50 minutes before being hit by the ambulance. The witness says the man returned to a motel room where he was staying, but the earlier collision wasn’t reported to police.

Police say the ambulance was making a non-priority transport and didn’t have its emergency lights or siren activated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s