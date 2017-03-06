HUDSONVILLE, Mich.--- Hudsonville has won a district title for the past 6 years and they started their journey for a seventh by hosting Jenison. Jack Mandryk led the way for Hudsonville with 21 points and 7 rebounds as the Eagles knock off Jenison 66-50.
Mandryk leads Hudsonville past Jenison
