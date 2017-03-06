Mandryk leads Hudsonville past Jenison

Posted 11:40 PM, March 6, 2017, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich.--- Hudsonville has won a district title for the past 6 years and they started their journey for a seventh by hosting Jenison. Jack Mandryk led the way for Hudsonville with 21 points and 7 rebounds as the Eagles knock off Jenison 66-50.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s