× Michigan State Police looking for church thief

COLDWATER, Mich.– Michigan State Police troopers are asking for your help in tracking down the person or persons who broke into a church and stole some cash.

It happened either late February 26th or early February 27th at a church in the 200 block of Lockwood Rd.

If you know anything, please call the Michigan State Police, Marshall Post at

269-558-0500.