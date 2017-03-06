Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. President Trump is expected to sign an updated travel ban this coming week, potentially today.

President Trump was expected to sign a new executive order last week banning travel from certain Middle Eastern and African countries, but that was pushed back after his joint address to congress.

Reports indicate several high level administration officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis, are pushing to remove Iraq from the list of banned countries citing diplomatic reasons.

2. About 100 people are sporting the bald look after St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving event on Sunday.

They gathered at the 84th Street Pub and Grille in Byron Center to shave their heads. It benefits the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation, which raises money for cancer research and provides support to families affected by the disease.

No word on a total, but they were hoping to raise $100,000 for the cause.

3. Sixteen teams from across the globe will be competing in the World Baseball Classic Tournament.

Starting today, the elite group of competitors is joined by newcomer, Israel. The underdog team, which battles South Korea in the “Pool A” opener, may be capable of some surprises, so we’ll just have to watch.

The United States plays its first game Friday against Colombia.

Various cities around the world are hosting the games, with the tournament wrapping up in Los Angeles on March 20 through 22.

4. Starbucks’ limited promotion of its Macchiatos ends today.

If you buy one, you’ll get one free. Just run by a participating Starbucks between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

5. Today is National Oreo Cookie Day!

Nabisco introduced the Oreo in 1912, but back then it was called the Oreo Biscuit and later renamed the Oreo Crème Sandwich.

Today, there are dozens of varieties of Oreos, and they’re sold in more than 100 countries.