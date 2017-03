× Motorcyclist killed after rear-ending Jeep

CALEDONIA TWP., Mich.– Kent County deputies blame high speeds for a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Deputies say it happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon on 84th Street.

We’re told 22 year-old Seth Wyma, of Caledonia, was speeding when he rear-ended a Jeep.

The other driver, a 19 year-old man from Middleville, was not hurt.