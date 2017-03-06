North Muskegon defeats Western Michigan Christian to advance in district tournament

Posted 11:02 PM, March 6, 2017, by

KENT CITY, Mich.--- North Muskegon and Western Michigan Christian met up in Kent City for a Class C District match up. The Norse would come away with the 62-42 victory and will play Ravenna on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s