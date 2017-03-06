KENT CITY, Mich.--- North Muskegon and Western Michigan Christian met up in Kent City for a Class C District match up. The Norse would come away with the 62-42 victory and will play Ravenna on Wednesday.
North Muskegon defeats Western Michigan Christian to advance in district tournament
