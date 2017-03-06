Watch: Rep. Bill Huizenga holds town hall in Grand Haven

‘Peeps-flavored’ Oreos causing outbreak of ‘pink’

Posted 5:06 PM, March 6, 2017, by

(Fox 32 – Chicago) In mid-February, Oreo released a limited edition “Peeps” flavor with a vanilla shell and pink colored filling.

Consumers soon started reviewing the product, claiming the bright pink filling appears to turn your mouth, tongue, and even your feces bright pink. Many have taken to social media to post images of their stained tongues and mouths.

This isn’t the first time a colorful limited edition product has caused an issue like this. In 2015, Burger King’s Halloween-themed black Whopper resulted in customer’s complaining of fecal discoloration from the concentrated dye used.

Oreo has yet to comment, but USA Today reports that consuming foods with high amounts of food dyes can produce a “greater spectrum in your rectal rainbow.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment