Soup’s On Along the Lakeshore to raise money for local food pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catholic Charities of West Michigan is extending their Soup's On For All event by extending the fight against hunger to the Lakeshore on Wednesday!

Soup's On Along the Lakeshore is an event that raises money for the Muskegon food pantry of Catholic Charities.

Guests can take a hand painted bowl and sample a wide variety of soups, breads, desserts and more while enjoying live music.

After the event is over, each guest can take home their bowl as a souvenir to remind them that the fight for hunger is never over.

Soup's On Along the Lakeshore is happening on Wednesday at the Trillium Events Center in Spring Lake at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $40 and are available at ccwestmi.org or the Muskegon Service Center.