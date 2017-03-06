‘Stinger the Dog’ helping to spread laughs and raise money for animals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– A well-known dog in West Michigan is set to make an appearance in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Stinger the Dog will be at the booth for the animal rescue Luvnpupz during Sunday’s Laughfest event Laughfest People and Pets. It’s happening at the GRCC Ford Fieldhouse on Bostwick Avenue NE from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Luvnpupz says Stinger will be helping raise money to pay for his veterinarian bills, as well as the medical costs of other dogs with the organization.

Stinger’s story first got national attention in September 2016, after he was stung by hundreds of bees and abandoned by his owners. The Pit-Mix was taken to Michigan State University for emergency care and was eventually diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Since being taken in by Luvnpupz, Stinger’s skin has cleared up and he has made several local appearances, including one on FOX 17, to help raise awareness for animal welfare.

Laughfest 2017 runs from March 9 to March 19. Tickets for several shows are still available. Money raised at Laughfest benefits Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids which helps families affected by cancer.