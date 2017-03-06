Watch: Rep. Bill Huizenga holds town hall in Grand Haven

Strong winds overnight for West Michigan

Posted 7:22 PM, March 6, 2017

West Michigan – A powerful storm system will bring strong and gusty winds to the area tonight and Tuesday.

 

The area of low pressure has produced all types of watches and warning for areas in the Great Lakes and Northern Plains. On the warm side of the storm, tornado watches are in effect, while on the colder side, a Blizzard Warning covers part of North Dakota.

 

Our RPM Model shows winds gusting between 45 and 55 mph later tonight as the cold front slides in from the west.

Winds will slowly diminish later tomorrow with gusts around 20-30 mph during Tuesday afternoon.

