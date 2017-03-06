U.P. lawmaker proposes restricting Bridge card users from buying pop

LANSING, Mich. – An Upper Peninsula lawmaker is proposing a bill to keep Michigan residents from using their MI Bridge cards on soft drinks.

State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) introduced House Bill 4278 last week. It has been handed off to the Committee on Families, Children, and Seniors.

LaFave tells the Detroit Free Press that he knows that there have been instances in his district of people buying cases of Shasta pop at 25 cents per can, dumping out the pop, and then returning the cans for the deposit in cash. The alleged offenders then use the cash to buy heroin.

The bill would have to get a federal waiver to be enacted.