A junior at the University of Central Arkansas proved his sobriety to a police officer — not through a breathalyzer or traditional sobriety test — but through juggling. Isabella Moller has more in the above video.
College student proves sobriety to officer by juggling
-
GRPD officer under investigation for decision to ticket assistant prosecutor
-
Woman jailed for OWI after crash
-
Officers on leave after alcohol-related crash involving assistant prosecutor
-
Hear the audio: Kuiper described as ‘hammered’ in phone conversations between officers
-
Official arrested for drunk driving blames ‘damn chicken nuggets’
-
-
GRPD cites driver who hit police cruiser and fled
-
Justice Dept. report finds ‘pattern or practice’ of excessive force by Chicago police
-
High-speed chase in Hartford ends with cruiser hitting fire hydrant
-
East Grand Rapids parents warned of suspicious man
-
SWAT team called to remove man with violent criminal history from apartment
-
-
Police in Battle Creek arrest two teens following armed robbery
-
Mother walks away from prostitution and drugs to help others
-
Van Andel Educational Institute provides students with hands-on experience in the sciences
1 Comment
WE THE PEOPLE OF THE USA
I would have asked the nice officer if he would try this. Just to see if he would even try. It would be very cool if he also could joggle. God bless all police officers.