College student proves sobriety to officer by juggling

A junior at the University of Central Arkansas proved his sobriety to a police officer — not through a breathalyzer or traditional sobriety test — but through juggling.  Isabella Moller has more in the above video.

1 Comment

  • WE THE PEOPLE OF THE USA

    I would have asked the nice officer if he would try this. Just to see if he would even try. It would be very cool if he also could joggle. God bless all police officers.

