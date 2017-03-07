Community Recovery International provides resources and support to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Community Recovery International, a non-profit organization, focuses on bringing faith, hope and love to recovering people all across West Michigan, and around the world.

Community Recovery works to provide support and resources to all who seek help for their life issues, and wish to reintegrate themselves back into society.

Community Recovery International does this through pastoral care, providing resources and referrals, advocacy, training, and a community support group.

They also sponsor two recovery nights each week on Mondays at 1975 Jefferson Southeast, and on Fridays at 2340 Dean Lake Avenue Northeast at 6:15 p.m.

Dr. Mark Vander Meer and Pastor Greg Chandler, talk more about their programs and why they take part in Community Recovery.

For more details on their programs, visit commrecoverycc.org.