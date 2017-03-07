THREE RIVERS, Mich.--- The defending Class B state champion Marshall Redhawks took on Lakeshore high at Three Rivers. Redhawk senior Nikki Tucker led the way for Marshall with 23 points as the Redhawks won 71-44. Marshall will play Otsego in the regional finals on Thursday.
Defending state champ Marshall advances to regional finals
-
Otsego defeats Three Rivers to advance to regional finals
-
Marshall Girls win 71-47
-
Marshall Girls Win Third Straight District Title
-
GR Union defeats Hazel Park in Redhawk Classic
-
Godwin Heights takes Dunk City to the Redhawk Classic
-
-
Marshall girls beat Otsego, 61-36
-
Grand Rapids Christian defeats Lawrence North
-
Marshall girl’s basketball improves to 2-1
-
GR Catholic Central Knocks Off Former State Champion, Marshall
-
Allendale tops Allegan to claim regional title
-
-
Three Rivers man killed after hitting tree in Athens
-
Coldwater boys beat Marshall by one, 56-55
-
Carson City wrestling falls by a point to 3-time defending state champ