Defending state champ Marshall advances to regional finals

Posted 11:25 PM, March 7, 2017, by

THREE RIVERS, Mich.--- The defending Class B state champion Marshall Redhawks took on Lakeshore high at Three Rivers. Redhawk senior Nikki Tucker led the way for Marshall with 23 points as the Redhawks won 71-44. Marshall will play Otsego in the regional finals on Thursday.

