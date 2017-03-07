Detroit bus driver stabs, wounds passenger after dispute

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a Detroit bus driver stabbed and wounded a passenger following a dispute on a city bus.

Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski says the driver was near the end of her route on Monday night when she told the passenger he needed to get off the bus. Donakowski says a struggle ensued and the driver stabbed him in the hand as she “feared for her life.”

The Detroit News reports the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances of what led to the stabbing are under investigation, but WJBK-TV reports the man may have been sleeping on the bus.

Donakowski says the Detroit Department of Transportation driver was questioned Monday night but not immediately taken into custody.

