East Kentwood continues post season run with win over Mona Shores

ZEELAND, Mich.--- The OK Red champs met the OK Black champs in a post season showdown when East Kentwood took on Mona Shores at Zeeland East. The Falcons kept their post season run going with a 57-43 win over the Sailors, and East Kentwood will play Hudsonville in the regional finals on Thursday.

