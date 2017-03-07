Finding Arreanna her Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- As FOX 17 continues our Forever Home series, we share the stories of children statewide living in foster care, including many who have been waiting years to be adopted.

Tuesday we introduce you to Arreanna, or Arre, who is a second grader who warms the room she's in.

"Guess how old I am?" Arreanna asked FOX 17.

At eight-years-old Arreanna is knowledgeable, especially when it comes to science.

"A whale shark is big," she said, "they don't bite or anything."

“I like to learn about things, like how do they do it? How can an animal get caught in a plastic bag or something?”

With four pets at her foster home, Arreanna is an animal lover. And, because she loves school and children, she wants to become a pediatrician.

“I’m really comfortable at school, and playing with my friends, and learning science and learning all of the stuff at school," said Arreanna.

"I want to help kids. If they get broken legs, broken arms, I can help."

Picking out between pink and blue nail polish, Design 1 Salon Spa in Grand Rapids pampered this fashionista with Arreanna's first manicure and pedicure.

"Did that tickle?" the stylist asked a giggling Arreanna.

Soaking it all up, Arreanna made everyone in the room laugh when she said, "This is way better than recess."

"They did a really good job, and the water was really warm and hot," she said.

Admiring her sparkly nails, Arreanna is hoping to meet her forever family.

"I want a mom and dad," said Arreanna.

And she's keeping her fingers cross that she will become a big sister one day.

“Because I love children, I love little kids, like it’s my thing," she said, "I love little kids."

If you would like to learn more about Arreanna, or the adoption process, call her adoption agency, Orchards Children's Services at: 1-(855)-694-7301.

FOX 17 would like to send a very special thank you to Design 1 on Plainfield for such a special spa experience, thank you!