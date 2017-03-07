Forest Hills Northern/Eastern advances to state hockey semifinals

Posted 11:11 PM, March 7, 2017

BIG RAPIDS, Mich.--- Ferris State played host division 2 hockey quarterfinal match up between Forest Hills Northern/Eastern and Mona Shores. Forest Hills jumped out to a two goal lead before the Sailors tied it up and sent it to overtime. Forest Hills Northern/Eastern came away with the 3-2 win and will play Saline in Plymouth on Thursday night.

