Get rid of chronic neck and back pain with Total Health Chiropractic’s DRX program

When it comes to neck and back pain, almost everybody has some form of it in their lifetime. However, what happens when the pain becomes unbearable and affects everyday life?

Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic stopped by to talk about how to get rid of the pain without surgery, injections, or pain killers.

With the DRX 9000, patients can stop suffering from:

Herniated and bulging discs

Ruptured discs

Degenerated discs

Slipped discs

Sciatica

Shooting pain in arms and legs

To learn more about the DRX and how it can help get rid of pain, Dr. Miller will be hosting a Chronic Neck and Back Pain seminar on Tuesday February 21 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a complimentary dinner along with a presentation of the DRX. Seats are limited to the seminar, so you must call ahead to sign up.

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special for the first five callers. New Patients can get a consultation and exam for just $54 to learn more about what's causing pain, plus a free MRI review. The offer excludes Medicare and Medicade.

To schedule a consultation or for more information on Total Health's services, call (616) 328-6652.