WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Redskins quarterback and former Holland Christian and Michigan State University star Kirk Cousins may be a little distracted come the start of the football season this fall.

Cousins’ wife Julie posted on Instagram this weekend that the couple is expecting their first child in September.

Baby Cousins is coming in September!!! 😍👶🏻🙌🏻 A post shared by Julie Cousins (@juliehcousins) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Cousins signed a one-year contract extension this off-season for nearly $24 million. He was drafted in the 4th round in 2012.