Man arrested in northern Michigan had been deported 10 times

Posted 10:45 AM, March 7, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46AM, March 7, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Mexican man is awaiting sentencing in Grand Rapids after being deported ten previous times.

Documents filed by a U.S. Border Patrol Agent stationed at the Sault Saint Marie Border Patrol Station says that Eliud Cruz-Chavez, 32, was picked up at a traffic stop at a gas station at the corner of US-131 and M-32 near Elmira, Michigan in January.

Documents show that Cruz-Chavez has been returned to Mexico ten times, beginning in 2005, when he was removed by an immigration judge in Memphis, Tennessee. He was also found in New Orleans in 2008, and several times from different cities in Texas. He was convicted in 2012 in Texas for having over 50lbs. of marijuana.

In the documents, Cruz-Chavez has allegedly admitted that he is a citizen of Mexico and does not have any U.S. documentation allowing him to stay in the U.S.  He also has not sought application to stay in the U.S.  It is not known where or how Cruz-Chavez would get back into the U.S.

He will be sentenced in federal court in Grand Rapids in June.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment