Muskegon Plumb’s stores to become Great Lakes Fresh Markets

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Some Muskegon County grocery stores are about to get a new look.

The Plumb’s locations in Muskegon, North Muskegon and Whitehall are being changed to Great Lakes Fresh Market. The chain is now owned by L.M. Foods of Menominee, Michigan.

The Plumb’s locations had operated for 80 years as a local grocer, according to the new company. The primary distributor for the stores is Great Lakes Foods, which has been part of the Michigan economy since 1891.

The company says the stores will be renovated and upgraded over the next several months.