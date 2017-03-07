Otsego defeats Three Rivers to advance to regional finals

Posted 11:21 PM, March 7, 2017

THREE RIVERS, Mich.--- Host school Three Rivers took on Otsego in the Class B regional semifinal. The Bulldogs came away with the 49-38 victory behind a fourteen point performance from Grace VerHage. Otsego will play Marshall in regional finals on Thursday.

