Otsego defeats Three Rivers to advance to regional finals

THREE RIVERS, Mich.--- Host school Three Rivers took on Otsego in the Class B regional semifinal. The Bulldogs came away with the 49-38 victory behind a fourteen point performance from Grace VerHage. Otsego will play Marshall in regional finals on Thursday.
