Parchment City Manager resigns

Posted 8:49 AM, March 7, 2017, by

PARCHMENT, Mich. – The City Manager of Parchment has resigned after nearly nine years of service.

Mayor Rob Heasley made the announcement Monday that Dennis Durham has stepped down to pursue other business opportunities.  John Frakes, a former City Treasurer and Curt Flowers, a former City Clerk, are serving together on a part time basis as Interim City Managers.

The city had posted an opening for City Manager on the Michigan Municipal League website earlier this month.

Michigan State Police detectives have been investigating potential financial issues in the City of Parchment. The city had hired an independent accounting firm in January to look into financial issues.

