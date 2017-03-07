× Pilot reports laser light flash before landing at Ford airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after someone reportedly pointed a laser light into the cockpit of an incoming flight to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport over the weekend.

Marketing Director Tara Hernandez confirms to FOX 17 the Delta Airlines pilot reported the incident to air traffic control when they were about two miles out from landing. The green flash allegedly was spotted about two miles west of the airport in the Bailey’s Grove subdivision on Saturday night.

It’s illegal to point a laser at an aircraft and those caught doing so could face felony charges.

Kentwood police, the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration were all notified.