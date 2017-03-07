Pink Martini feat. China Forbes performing at DeVos Performance Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The world renowned music group, Pink Martini, is making their way to Grand Rapids.

Pink Martini describes itself as a "little orchestra," with their music crosses genres like classical, Latin, jazz and classic pop. Featuring a dozen musicians, Pink Martini performs its multilingual scores on concert stages and with symphony orchestras all around the world.

Pianist Thomas Lauderdale and singer China Forbes came on the Morning Mix to talk about their music.

They're performing at DeVos Performance Hall on March 7 at 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets, head to devosperformancehall.com.