Proposed Grand Rapids ordinance would limit cats and dogs in households

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is considering an ordinance that would limit the number of cats and dogs a resident could keep in their home.

There are currently no limits on how many cats and dogs can live under one roof. City manager Gregory Sundstrom is proposing capping each animal to three per household. Wyoming, Kentwood, and East Grand Rapids currently have similar limits.

The proposal was talked about at Tuesday’s commission meeting, but no decisions were made. The rationale for the ordinance – as stated in the agenda packet – is to protect the health and safety of the public by limiting the number of animals in the city.

There will be a public hearing March 28 to give the public a chance to voice their opinion.