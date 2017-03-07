× Trial date set for Jason Dalton for Kalamazoo shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor has announced upcoming dates for the trial of the man accused of going on a shooting rampage in Kalamazoo in February 2016, killing six people and wounding two.

Jason Dalton will next be in court on Thursday, April 13 at 9 a.m., according to prosecutor Jeff Getting. This hearing was originally scheduled for March 9, but has been delayed to allow Dalton’s attorneys to file a brief in support of a Motion to Suppress Statements, which was filed in September.

Getting says the court has set Dalton’s trial date to begin on June 13 at 9 a.m. The trial will take place before Judge Alexander Lipsey in Courtroom D at the 9th Circuit Court on Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The prosecutor estimates that the trial will take about two weeks.

Dalton is accused of killing Richard and Tyler Smith, Mary Jo and Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown during a random shooting spree on the night of February 20, 2016. Tiana Carruthers and Abbie Kopf were also wounded.