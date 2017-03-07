Trump set to roll back federal fuel-economy requirements

Posted 2:06 PM, March 7, 2017, by

SAN ANSELMO, CA - OCTOBER 17: A view from inside a Toyota Prius hybrid vehicle while stopped at an intersection October 17, 2006 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is moving to roll back federal fuel-economy requirements that would have forced automakers to significantly increase the efficiency of new cars and trucks. The requirements were a key part of former President Barack Obama’s strategy to combat global warming.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to reverse a decision made in the waning days of the Obama administration to lock in strict gas mileage requirements for cars and light trucks through 2025.

Automakers asked EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to discard a Jan. 13 decision that requires the fleet of new cars to average a real-world figure of 36 miles per gallon.

Lawmakers, industry groups and environmentalists say the administration has signaled it plans to take this step. The announcement could come as early as this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments